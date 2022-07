George Lee Vaughn, 75, of Warren, died July 12, 2022. Born July 16, 1946, he was a son of the late Elder George and Ezell Broomfield Vaughn. After attending public school in Hermitage, he was drafted to serve a tour of war in Vietnam. He served with honor and was proud to be called a ‘veteran’. He worked at Potlatch Corp. as a highly skilled millwright for over 30 years. He was a member of the Arkansas Prince Hall Masons.

