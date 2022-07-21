ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Music Man on July 22, 2022 at the Magnolia Community Library

By Donna Ardizzoni
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope to see you tomorrow for the Music Man at the Magnolia...

Sue Bennett Celebration Of Life August 6th

On January 16, 2022 my sister, Sue Bennett passed away…. Her wish was to “ Have a full blown celebration of my life and humor. In a large rental space with music and food and libations!”. The date is. August 6, 2022. between 4 and 7. Gloucester Fraternity...
GLOUCESTER, MA
July 24, 2022

I do not know why we hadn’t been to Willow Rest on Holly Street in quite a while, but we decided to have lunch there recently. I really need to spend more time over there! The place is full of local goods, vegetables, drinks, soups, gifts, baked goods AND delicious meals! All in one place with friendly service and smiling faces. There is something cool everywhere you look. We sat at the counter with our sliders and Rotary sandwich and gazed at all the tempting treats surrounding us. We left with some baked goods and soup. Totally a great place to stop and stay a while….. (the take out was also hopping so there’s that too!)
ROCKPORT, MA
GMGI Updates from the Harbor: July 2022

The Academy Class of 2022 Sets SailThe soon-to-be graduates arrived at the Cape Ann Museum on June 23rd with a well-earned sense of pride and confidence. And rightfully so – the group of 15 students had recently completed seven months of hands-on lab work, three months of a paid-internship at prestigious laboratories, and many (12 of the 15) had already confirmed employment for after graduation. The Academy’s sixth graduating class was a cohort of firsts: the first to utilize the new biomanufacturing laboratory…click here to read more.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Puncture-proof, spiked Coyote Vest

After a scary, too-close, daytime encounter with a coyote on Rocky Neck, I got my dog Jeffrey a puncture-proof, spiked Coyote Vest (with a rainbow of fake “whiskers” to confuse the coyote) to wear on his walks by the water. These amazing vests were created by a couple...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Temporary Essex Bridge Now Open

You probably have heard that the temporary Rt 133 bridge in Essex has opened. Although a bit narrow, it appears to be working to keep traffic moving unless there’s a wide vehicle making the attempt despite signage prohibiting such traffic.

