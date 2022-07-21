Music Man on July 22, 2022 at the Magnolia Community Library

I do not know why we hadn’t been to Willow Rest on Holly Street in quite a while, but we decided to have lunch there recently. I really need to spend more time over there! The place is full of local goods, vegetables, drinks, soups, gifts, baked goods AND delicious meals! All in one place with friendly service and smiling faces. There is something cool everywhere you look. We sat at the counter with our sliders and Rotary sandwich and gazed at all the tempting treats surrounding us. We left with some baked goods and soup. Totally a great place to stop and stay a while….. (the take out was also hopping so there’s that too!)

ROCKPORT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO