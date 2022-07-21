Stray - Full Game Walkthrough (I Am Speed Trophy)

Shortly after launching its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans, Sony is now adding more than 50 Ubisoft games for free access by the end of 2022. The collection comes under the Ubisoft+ Classics series that originally launched with 27 titles including the likes of The Division, For Honor, and the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but Sony and Ubisoft will soon be expanding the library to include more than 50 different titles that those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium can access completely for free. Some of these classic titles include Child of Light, the first Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and the massively popular Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO