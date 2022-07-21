ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stray - Full Game Walkthrough (I Am Speed Trophy)

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Stray walkthrough, we'll be doing a speedrun of the game to get the I Am Speed Trophy for completing the game in under...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Hilarious Stray Mod Turns CJ from GTA San Andreas into a Cat

Modders have been creating content that was never felt possible in the gaming community. Through modding, we have seen the likes of Thanos, Hulk, Flash and so many characters in GTA 5. Players have also been able to see the likes of Homer Simpson entering God of War and Zelda in Elden Ring. Modders also provide the players with added accessibility in the game such as Better Graphics, Immortality, special powers and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends - Stories from the Outlands: Survive Trailer

Learn more about Apex Legend's new character Vantage--a sharpshooting fighter--in this latest trailer for the free-to-play hero shooter game. The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. Apex Legends: Hunted, the next major update...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Playstation Plus To Get More Than 50 Ubisoft Games for Free

Shortly after launching its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans, Sony is now adding more than 50 Ubisoft games for free access by the end of 2022. The collection comes under the Ubisoft+ Classics series that originally launched with 27 titles including the likes of The Division, For Honor, and the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but Sony and Ubisoft will soon be expanding the library to include more than 50 different titles that those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium can access completely for free. Some of these classic titles include Child of Light, the first Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and the massively popular Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Serum, a First-Person Survival Game, Announced

Developer Game Island has announced Serum, a first-person survival game for PC in which you must craft, hunt, adapt, and survive in a forest that's been posioned by the titular serum. Game Island says there will be safe zones and shelters where you can craft weapons and traps and prepare...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead End#The Wall#Control Room#Www#The Slums Part
IGN

Max Scoville's Top 5 Classic Games on PlayStation Plus

Check out Max's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Max_Scoville/lists/underrated-favorites-on-ps and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends. What games on PlayStation Plus Premium are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus Premium gives you access to tons of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Namor Explained: Who Is the Sub-Mariner?

Sometimes hero, sometimes anti-hero, and occasionally outright villain, Namor the Sub-Mariner isn’t just one of Marvel’s most complicated characters. He’s also the first. Created in 1939, Namor is one of the most striking Marvel heroes thanks to his long history, dramatic eyebrows, and super-short green swim trunks.
IGN

The Final Chapter

After seeing the truth of Live A Live's perpetual cycle, The Final Chapter will bring everything we've seen so far together in an epic final act. There's a lot to find here, whether it's secret dungeons, hidden characters, powerful armour sets or optional bosses. If you want to do absolutely...
VIDEO GAMES
disneydining.com

Zero to Hero? Live Action Hercules Will Have “Modern Twist”

Bless my soul…. the Russo’s are on a roll…Joe and Anthony Russo that is! The brothers have been tapped by Disney to produce the Hercules live action remake (yes, they’re still doing them, that was just an April Fools Joke). The pair recently sat down with...
MOVIES
IGN

How to Use XL Candy in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go introduced XL Candy at the end of 2020. XL Candy is different from regular Candy in that it is able to level up your Pokemon past Level 40. XL Candy is much rarer to receive. We will go through the different methods to obtain XL Candy. You need...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Afflicted Shell

Afflicted Shell is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Shell, and which monsters drop Afflicted Shell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Shell Guide. Find Afflicted Shell in Sunbreak by completing certain...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Won't Include Online Matchmaking

Halo Infinite's long-awaited campaign co-op does not include online matchmaking in either its current beta phase or final version. As reported by GamesRadar+, 343 Industries has confirmed that the game will not include an option to connect with a stranger online, only including direct user-to-user invites. "Online matchmaking will not...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last of Us Part 1 Should Come to PC 'Very Soon' After PS5

If you're looking forward to playing The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, you may be able to get your hands on it sooner than you thought. According to one Naughty Dog dev, the studio's overhaul of the beloved post-apocalyptic game is expected to launch on PC "very soon" after the PS5 release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Afflicted Scale

Afflicted Scale is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Scale, and which monsters drop Afflicted Scale in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Scale Guide. Find Afflicted Scale in Sunbreak by completing certain...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

I Am Groot Trailer Reveals the First Look at the Adorable Guardians of the Galaxy Spin-Off

Marvel Studios has shared an adorable first-look trailer at the upcoming I Am Groot animated shorts that will be released on Disney+ on August 10, 2022. The trailer features our favorite Guardians of the Galaxy tree friend going on adventures of his own, and he looks to be in his Baby Groot form for at least part of the series. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of him being attacked by aliens before inadvertently befriending them by farting out a leaf that they use for food. Yep, you read that right!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy