Coronavirus Report: As of June 18, 2022

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese cities have repeatedly imposed lockdowns following their central government’s stubborn pursuit of Zero-COVID. But lockdowns weren’t limited to authoritarian regimes such as China. Many democracies also imposed some form of lockdowns to curb the virus transmission. How effective were they? Was it worth it? And who was the most adversely affected? These are meaningful questions to reflect on, especially as drastic COVID-19 measures have been lifted as the severity of the virus’s impact has waned. We’ve been studying the disparate responses to COVID-19 undertaken by three major cities: Johannesburg, Toronto and Chicago. We examined the nature and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO