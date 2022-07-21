ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Deputies seeking to ID suspects in Spencer Co. burglary, chase

KLTV
 3 days ago

easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Swinging Rod At Her Fiancé

A 26-year-old woman was accused Friday night of aggravated assault by swinging a rod at her fiancé during an argument. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Fisher, Sgt. Tanner Steward and Deputy Zack Horne responded at 10:31 p.m. July 22, 2022, to a disturbance at a County Road 2310 residence. While deputies were en route, the woman advised dispatchers that her fiancé had a weapon and was harming himself.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Witness describes scene of five-person fatality

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Businesses donate apartment furnishings through Lufkin ministry

Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

8 arrested after Mabank game room investigation, $50,000 cash seized

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Eight East Texans were arrested on July 15 for gambling and organized criminal activity after a joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank Police Department. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the operation has been ongoing for the last couple of years and Mabank police reached […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting in Longview. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer for the Longview Police Department, the call came in at 2:43 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. One person was transported to the hospital where...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

2 Jailed On Violation Warrants

A 43-year-old Seagoville man and 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man, were jailed on violation warrants, according to arrest reports. Shalik Dayron Reed was transported from another facility in East Texas to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office by Deputy Terry Thompson. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail at 5:26 p.m. for violation of probation, which he was on for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to arrest reports. He was held on the charge Thursday, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Over 350 youth, families in BCS for 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Officials with the City of Longview give KLTV an update on The Longview Comprehensive Plan, which has been in the making since 2013. The policy document outlines the Longview community’s vision and goals and includes sections on transportation, parks, public facilities, neighborhood and community livability, economic development and annexation.
LONGVIEW, TX

