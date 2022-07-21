SDOT: What’s next for our “Safe Start” outdoor dining and curb space use permit program

Contact: Iris Picat, (505) 600-1227, info@waterfrontseattle.org. Traffic changes on Alaskan Way between Marion and Union streets happening overnight on Monday, July 18. SEATTLE (July 14, 2022) – As Seattle’s waterfront construction continues, the night of Monday, July 18 will see traffic shift east side of the current roadway to the newly-rebuilt roadway between Marion and Union streets. The five additional blocks that will be opening include two new southbound lanes and two new northbound lanes, parking and loading areas, new wider sidewalks on the east side of Alaskan Way and landscaped areas. “We are excited to open these additional new blocks of roadway and sidewalk to the public. Early next year, we expect to complete construction of the new Alaskan Way north of Union St and up to Bell St in Belltown,” said Angela Brady, Director of the Waterfront Seattle Program. “Completion of this roadway work allows us to focus on building an exceptional new park promenade and protected bike path along the water’s edge.” Work will start as early as 7 PM on Monday, July 18, and continue until 6 AM on Tuesday, July 19, as the construction team transitions traffic to this new configuration safely and efficiently. Access on Alaskan Way will be maintained with one lane in each direction between Columbia and University streets. Alaskan Way will be closed between Pike and Pine streets from 9 PM to 6 AM for Seattle Aquarium Expansion construction and vehicles will be redirected to Western Ave between University and Wall streets. Local access between University and Pike streets will be maintained. Officers will be on-site to assist with directing traffic. As the project moves forward with construction, the City commits to minimizing disruptions to ensure access for businesses, residents and people using all modes of travel. The work on Alaskan Way S in Pioneer Square, between S Main St and Yesler Way, cannot be completed in its ultimate and final configuration until Washington State Ferries (WSF) completes the majority of its work to replace the busy ferry terminal at Colman Dock. The City expects to complete work in this area in 2023. These improvements are being built as part of the City’s Waterfront Seattle Program, led by the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. We encourage people to sign up for construction emails, where weekly impacts are shared, and to learn more about the project at waterfrontseattle.org.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO