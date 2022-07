The New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ are two of the most frequently referenced stock exchanges in the United States. Because many of the companies that list their stock on these exchanges do business in multiple countries, the NYSE and NASDAQ are barometers of the global economy as well. Although most retail investors don't pay attention to the differences between the two exchanges, the trading style and regulations of the exchanges create a difference in the type of companies that are found on the exchanges. Those differences can also change the expectations of investors.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO