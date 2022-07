Travel to and from Hawaii is getting easier and faster, with two significant improvements to TSA security procedures for flights to and from the mainland and elsewhere. One had early deployment at the Lihue Airport Kauai TSA which we wrote about when it started last month. That major innovation is a new carry-on scanner that lets you keep your laptop and liquids in your carry-on bag. The other is called Credential Authentication Technology (CAT), the result of which is that TSA will no longer scan your boarding pass at security.

