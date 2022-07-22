ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin addresses nephew’s ‘hurtful’ abuse allegations after case dismissed

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1En1NL_0gobUwSE00

Ricky Martin has addressed his nephew’s “hurtful” abuse allegations, after the case against him was dismissed on Thursday (21 July).

Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew , after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.

Martin had strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Martin’s attorneys’ said the case against their client was dismissed by the accuser and that “that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone”.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” the lawyers said yesterday.

Now, in a video obtained by TMZ , Martin has spoken out against the allegations, telling fans “I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow” until the case was presented in court but “today was the day” he would speak out.

Martin, 50, said: “It’s been almost four decades since I’ve been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I’ve never had to deal with something so hurtful like I’ve lived through these last few weeks.

Calling himself the “victim of a lie”, he continued: “Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member… I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family.”

Adding that he’s “very hurt”, Martin affirmed that “I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to” at the end of the nearly two-minute-long video.”

News about the restraining order against Martin had emerged in early July, but the order was filed anonymously at the time.

According to US reports, the order stated that Martin and his nephew were in a relationship for seven months and broke up two months ago, but Martin allegedly did not accept the split and had been seen hanging around near the petitioner’s house on numerous occasions.

Martin Singer, Martin’s attorney, had released a previous statement on 15 July, denying that the singer had ever been “involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew”, calling the idea not just untrue but “disgusting”.

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” Singer said.

The Latin singer’s brother also retains that Martin’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges”.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Luciano
Person
Ricky Martin
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Latin#Tmz
Cinemablend

The Judge Has Responded After Amber Heard’s Team Singled Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Dropped

Following Amber Heard’s loss in court during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case versus his ex wife, the actress and her legal team are remaining active in their pushback against the ruling. Last week, her team of lawyers singled out one juror on the trial and filed documents accusing him of getting himself fraudulently empaneled on the jury in an attempt to get the verdict of the case where she owes $10 million dropped. The judge has now responded to these claims.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

Julia Ainsley reports on the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog’s allegation that the Secret Service deleted a “significant number” of text messages from both Jan. 6 and 5. The Secret Service claims the deletions were part of a previously scheduled device replacement program, which Mika Brezinski refers to as “a huge stretch, at best.”July 15, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ricky Martin responds to withdrawal of lawsuit by nephew

Ricky Martin has spoken out for the first time since the withdrawal of a lawsuit by his nephew, which accused him of sexual assault. Yesterday (July 21), a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin after his accuser asked to have the case dropped. The singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment and affair allegations against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn his abuse allegations against the singer during a Puerto Rico court appearance today (21 July), effectively closing the case. Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.Responding to the recent dismissal, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana, released a joint statement.“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” it began. “The accuser...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy