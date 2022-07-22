Ricky Martin addresses nephew’s ‘hurtful’ abuse allegations after case dismissed

Ricky Martin has addressed his nephew’s “hurtful” abuse allegations, after the case against him was dismissed on Thursday (21 July).

Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew , after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.

Martin had strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Martin’s attorneys’ said the case against their client was dismissed by the accuser and that “that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone”.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” the lawyers said yesterday.

Now, in a video obtained by TMZ , Martin has spoken out against the allegations, telling fans “I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow” until the case was presented in court but “today was the day” he would speak out.

Martin, 50, said: “It’s been almost four decades since I’ve been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I’ve never had to deal with something so hurtful like I’ve lived through these last few weeks.

Calling himself the “victim of a lie”, he continued: “Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member… I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family.”

Adding that he’s “very hurt”, Martin affirmed that “I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to” at the end of the nearly two-minute-long video.”

News about the restraining order against Martin had emerged in early July, but the order was filed anonymously at the time.

According to US reports, the order stated that Martin and his nephew were in a relationship for seven months and broke up two months ago, but Martin allegedly did not accept the split and had been seen hanging around near the petitioner’s house on numerous occasions.

Martin Singer, Martin’s attorney, had released a previous statement on 15 July, denying that the singer had ever been “involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew”, calling the idea not just untrue but “disgusting”.

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” Singer said.

The Latin singer’s brother also retains that Martin’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges”.