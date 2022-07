Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” is one of the most visual effects heavy show on television — the recent season 4 finale featured more VFX shots than the entire third season combined. While some of those VFX shots are obvious — the ground splitting open into lava, a horde of demonic bats attacking the heroes — others are designed to be hidden from the audience. For example, one of the most memorable scenes of the season featured a return appearance by Dacre Montgomery, whose character Billy died last season, as a vision torturing his stepsister Max (Sadie...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO