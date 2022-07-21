Guest of the Day: Liz Lidgett

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...
Comments / 0