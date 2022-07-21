Guest of the Day: Liz Lidgett

The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO