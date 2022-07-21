ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

By Nia Noelle
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK8tk_0gob2O8D00

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital


According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight.

Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there have been 51,075 new cases in just two weeks. The jump in cases week-to-week was not as dramatic as July 14, however, when https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2G7u2/1/ <script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}(); </script>”>Ohio saw a nearly 30% increase.

Prior to the last two weeks, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Daily Montanan

Ohio Republicans’ attempted erasure of a 10-year-old rape victim is incredibly sick and disturbed

The first and most important thing to recognize right now is that a heinous, violent crime was committed on a 10-year-old Ohio child, and thankfully justice has now found the alleged perpetrator. A Columbus man was indicted Wednesday in a case that made national and international headlines about 10-year-old girl who had to travel to […] The post Ohio Republicans’ attempted erasure of a 10-year-old rape victim is incredibly sick and disturbed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OHIO STATE
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nbc4
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy