ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

By Samjah Iman
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Gu0V_0gob2NFU00
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Recording artist H.E.R is set to play Belle in a 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast on ABC. The special will celebrate the 1991 historic Oscar nomination the film received for best picture.

H.E.R is perfect for this role. With her beauty, unique voice, and genius musical talent, she will surely do the character justice. According to the Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R released a statement saying how in awe she was to be included in this opportunity. “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.” said the Grammy-winning artist.

H.E.R has been turning up her grind lately. Earlier this year, she became the new face of the veteran makeup brand L’Oréal Paris, and of course, she is still touring around the world promoting her latest album.

We can’t wait to see H.E.R bring Belle to life on the television screen. To see a woman of color play a Disney character is phenomenal. We will be glued to our screens to witness this historic moment!

The special will air on December 15th.

DON’T MISS…

H.E.R Opens Up About Her Evolution As A Woman Ahead Of Urban One Honors: ‘I Decided To Just Be H.E.R’

H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Film Star#Abc#Filipino
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy