Chico, CA

People living in Chico's Cal Park are angry about plans for a new hotel possibly moving forward

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TownPlace Suites Marriott Hotel would be four stories tall with 112 rooms and a 117-car parking lot...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Slice of Chico brings business boom to downtown shops

Thousands of people stopped by businesses in downtown Chico while enjoying free slices of watermelon at the event. Slice of Chico brings business boom to downtown shops. Slice of Chico brought thousands of people to downtown Chico on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors want homeless encampment along Highway 99 bike path cleared

CHICO, Calif. - The Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared last week. Several encampments still remain in Chico and many people hope areas near their homes will be cleared next. People living on Emilio Way and Panama Avenue said the homeless encampment along the Highway 99 bike path has exploded...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors concerned over growing bike path homeless encampment

The City of Chico is pausing encampment clear outs to track down the homeless who are moving to different areas instead of the shelters. Neighbors concerned about homeless encampment along bike path. The City of Chico is pausing encampment clear outs to track down the homeless who are moving to...
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters extinguish fire on Orange Street early Saturday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters responded to a working structure fire at 388 Orange St. on Saturday at around 12:03 a.m. Chico Fire says the fire was contained to the back exterior wall of the structure, with little spread to no spread inside. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

New "Shasta Artisan Market" is expanding its reach

SHASTA COUNTY — A new weekend market is slowly expanding its local reach. The Shasta Artisan Market launched earlier this year. Founded by Josh Heatherly, the former Vice President for Redding Farmers Market, this community market is taking a unique approach. "We're wanting to do more things in the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Search and Rescue responds to 4 calls on Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received multiple calls on Saturday after finishing river navigation/jet boat operation training. They were able to help a medically compromised kayaker, a person floating in the Feather River with a deflated tube who had been separated from their group and was on safety standby for a law enforcement operation.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE says Glen Fire in Yuba County on Thursday was vehicle caused

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE NEU says that the Glen Fire in the Dobbins area of Yuba County that broke out on Thursday and burned two acres was vehicle caused. CAL FIRE investigators determined that the fire was caused by melted and ejected catalytic converter pieces. “Proper and regular...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless population growing at Windchime Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - While the homeless have moved out of Comanche Creek, residents living near Windchime Park say they've seen the number of tents and RVs at the park grow over the past couple of weeks. With the closure of the Comanche Creek encampment, it seems that less than half...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville CHP looking for 2 people involved in hit and run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP is looking for two people who were involved in a hit and run crash at the Gold Country Casino on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. CHP says they were driving either an F-350 or F-450 dually. If you know who these people are, Oroville CHP...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for animal cruelty at Chico City Plaza

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Chico Police on Thursday afternoon following reports of the man battering a small dog in the Chico City Plaza. At approximately 6 P.M. on July 21, officers with the Chico Police Department responded to 401 Broadway Street in Downtown Chico after receiving reports of a subject battering a small dog.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke and heat kick off the workweek

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
REDDING, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 22, 2022.

The hot weather is pushing more people to visit and explore our local waterways, lakes, and reservoirs, including the Feather River and Lake Oroville. Boaters are reminded to place safety as their top priority by making sure they and their passengers are wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that 80 percent of all drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket. Abiding by posted speed limits and signage, particularly regarding locations where swimming is prohibited such as in marinas or near boat docks or launch ramps, as well as paying attention to warning buoys, especially in reservoirs or other waterbodies with fluctuating water elevations, can greatly increase the safety of those with and around you.
OROVILLE, CA
55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)

55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 55-year-old Danna Forbis, from Reno, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident that also caused injuries to 42-year-old Leonard Forbis and 34-year-old Deborah Castillo on Tuesday in Quincy. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at 12:01 p.m. on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive [...]
QUINCY, CA
krcrtv.com

Holy grapes! "Blessing of the Grapes" ritual gathers 2,900 people after pandemic closures

VINA, Calif. — Winemakers may turn grapes to wine, but monks turn grapes into holy grapes. That happened Saturday at New Clairvaux Vineyard’s 16th annual blessing of the grapes, the first one since 2019. It’s an over 1,400-year-old-tradition, says Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux Abbot Paul Mark Schwan, that blesses everyone and thing involved in the wine-making process.
VINA, CA

