The Kennewick Police Department is requesting that potential rape victims in connection to the arrest of Kennewick activist Brandon Lamon Jones reach out to the department. Jones, 26, was arrested on June 2 on accusations of raping a string of sex workers at gunpoint over the course of two years. A female victim reported to the Kennewick Police Department on May 28 that she was raped at gunpoint by Jones after meeting him through an online escort site, skipthegames.com.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO