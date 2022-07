States in the Upper Colorado River Basin are not ready to commit to federal water conservation targets but are seeking to revive a conservation program first launched in 2014. In a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, officials from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico say they are already dealing with water shortages due to ongoing dry conditions along the Colorado River, which serves as a drinking water source for 40 million people in the southwest. A reauthorization of the 2014 System Conservation Pilot Program is one prong of the states’ newly rolled out Five-Point Plan.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO