One side of Foresthill Road has reopened as crews try to continue forward progress on a fire that started about 6 p.m. Friday on the east side of the Foresthill Bridge. Jeff Loveless, a battalion chief with CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department, said the blaze had initial momentum, but crews from several agencies used dozers and formed a wet line to stop the spread. He said a little more than 3 acres were scorched as of about 7 p.m. He said Friday’s fire missed a burn scar from last year’s Bridge Fire.

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO