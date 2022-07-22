ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 practice: What time is French Grand Prix and how can I watch?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djqAj_0goajqq800

The Formula One season has reached the half-way stage as the drivers prepare for the 12th Grand Prix weekend of the 22-race calendar in 2022.

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.

Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine. The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull ’s Sergio Perez .

At the half-way mark, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from last Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix ; Verstappen won last year’s race, overtaking Hamilton on the penultimate lap.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 22 July

  • Free Practice 1: 1pm
  • Free Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 23 July

  • Free Practice 3: Midday
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 24 July

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1: Is French Grand Prix on TV today?

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, after finishing ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Saturday’s qualifying session. The Monegasque’s teammate Carlos Sainz took a new engine so a grid penalty means he’ll start from almost the back of the grid.Even so, Ferrari found a good use for him in Q3 as he allowed Leclerc to race in his slipstream, helping secure another pole. Lewis Hamilton will start in the second row after claiming fourth, with a tremendous drive by Lando Norris seeing him into P5...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France final standings, results

2022 Tour de France final standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 21 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 480 2. Jasper Philipsen...
CYCLING
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
ANIMALS
SPORTbible

Boxing World Champion Sunny Edwards Beats Up Twitter Troll Who Travelled 200 Miles To Challenge Him

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards beat up a Twitter troll who travelled across the country to challenge him at his gym in Sheffield. Watch the video below:. Edwards, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 18-0, was challenged to a sparring session by Italian fighter Fabrizio Tanga, who travelled up from London to test himself against the world champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Charles Leclerc screams into radio after crashing out at French GP

Charles Leclerc can’t catch a break this season. While looking poised to take home back to back Formula 1 race wins after finally breaking through once more two weeks ago at the Austrian Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari driver instead ends his day in heartbreak. Leclerc, who won pole position for the French Grand Prix, […] The post Charles Leclerc screams into radio after crashing out at French GP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Grand Prix#Austrian#Ferrari#Spaniard#Mercedes#Red Bull
ESPN

Mercedes qualifying performance like a 'slap in the face' - team boss Toto Wolff

LE CASTELLET, France -- Toto Wolff said Mercedes' qualifying performance at the French Grand Prix felt like a "slap in the face" after the team failed to meet expectations. The layout of the track and its smooth surface was expected to favour Mercedes, which has won all but one of the races at Paul Ricard since it returned to the Formula One calendar in 2018, but Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth on the grid and George Russell sixth, behind McLaren's Lando Norris in fifth.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Huge Update On Michael Schumacher’s Health From Ex-Ferrari Chief

Jean Todt, ex-Ferarri boss, has revealed that seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher still watches F1 races. The Schumacher family keep everything very private, giving rare updates on the F1 icon’s health after his almost-fatal skiing accident in 2013. Todt has said to NTV, a German broadcaster: “I don’t miss Michael. I can see him. But […] The post Huge Update On Michael Schumacher’s Health From Ex-Ferrari Chief appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Vingegaard survives 'heart attack' slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard survived the "heart attack" of a near fall on Saturday's individual time-trial to virtually wrap up the Tour de France and now only needs to cross the Champs-Elysees finish line in Paris on Sunday to guarantee the champion's yellow jersey. "I didn't set myself five Tours de France or anything like that.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

Formula 1 French Grand Prix: How to Watch the Race Live Today

Charles Leclerc is back in the winner's circle. The Ferrari driver raced to victory for the third time this season at the Austrian Grand Prix. Today, at Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille in the south of France, he's looking to chip away more of Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship standings. The task won't be easy, as Red Bull's Verstappen finished second in Austria and still has a 38-point lead over Leclerc.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the French Grand Prix

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 4) Verstappen's seventh win of the season sent him 63 points clear of Leclerc. Red Bull are 82 points ahead of Ferrari. Verstappen started on the front row and made just one stop on lap 16. Leclerc crashed two laps later, handing him the lead. It was then a straightforward run to the finish with 36 laps on hard tyres. Perez lost third to Hamilton at the start and was passed by Russell three laps from the end after a brief virtual safety car period.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Watch Sebastian Vettel drive 100-year-old Aston Martin race car

Sebastian Vettel is German through and through, but by playing the motorsport game for decades, he fully understands and values the contribution British racing has had to Formula 1 and to racing in general. He had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the very first Aston Martin Grand Pix car, dubbed TT1, and drive it around the Paul Ricard track in the build-up to this weekend's F1 French Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals – and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.Boss Wiegman told a press conference in Sheffield: “The England team is ready to play their best game tomorrow against Sweden, and hopefully we inspire the nation.“I hope the fans are going to bring us lots of...
FIFA
SkySports

French GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc storms to pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for the French Grand Prix after a superb final lap of qualifying saw off the threat of Max Verstappen. Leclerc and Verstappen, who are locked in a thrilling title battle, were split by just 0.008s heading into the closing stages but the Ferrari driver found huge improvement when it mattered most and took pole by three-tenths of a second.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy