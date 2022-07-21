ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Best sushi in BR?

 3 days ago

Looking to take wife to dinner tomorrow and she requested sushi. What would y’all recommend as best in town? Live around college/Jefferson but anywhere in town would work. Thanks!. Reply. Replies (4) LSU Fan. Los Angeles. Member since Jul 2004. 4159 posts. Posted on 7/21/22 at 8:06 pm...

theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Beverly Schalon, a 1964 LSU graduate, was surprised when a newspaper story about LSU President William Tate said her alma mater had its first Black undergraduate student in 1953. “I even contacted a cousin who was a year behind me, and she said, ‘I remember the same thing, that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Another Proud Dad Moment: The Wedding Venue Booked

It's another Proud Dad Moment (PDM). Connor and Brittni have set a date and the venue has been picked! Unfortunately, I can't release the date yet, but I have the approval to tell you the venue for the reception. There are many great venues in Acadiana to have a wedding...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Vs Tennessee destined to be a day game?

CBS already announced that weekend as double header and Tamu vs Bama will be night game. That leaves our game or auburn Georgia as the 2:30. Was really hoping we could have Tennessee as a night game since it will probably be our second best home game all year but it looks iffy. Anyone else see if different?
BATON ROUGE, LA
allstatesugarbowl.org

Limited Tickets Now Available for Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

NEW ORLEANS (July 22, 2022) – A limited number of tickets to the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff between LSU and Florida State are now available to the general public. The game will be played on Sunday, September 4 at the Caesars Superdome. "We encourage fans to act quickly to have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Best things we ate this week: Carne asada taco, Mother of Pearl cocktail, Cuban sandwich

I've heard about this "little El Salvadorean place on Nicholson" since I moved to Baton Rouge in March. I've been meaning to go and was excited when my friend suggested we meet there for dinner. I tried to keep my expectations in check, not wanting to go overboard and be disappointed. Hoo boy! No need for reserved expectations regarding La Salvadorena! The first bite of the carne asada taco relieved all fears.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From 2024 Four-Star TE Tayvion Galloway

Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway of the class of 2024 announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The 6-5, 230-pound prospect from Chillicothe, Ohio is rated the No. 4 tight end in the country for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. The Tigers now have four verbal commitments for...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
LSU Reveille

Opinion: It's time to ditch car-centered city planning

Anyone who’s walked down Highland Road won’t be too surprised to learn that Baton Rouge was named the fourth deadliest city for pedestrians in 2018. Crossing the street is an exercise in faith. Most American communities are built around the almighty car, and Baton Rouge is no exception....
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Brian Kelly Is The Stepfather LSU Always Needed

LSU and its football team just went through a very public divorce with a coach in Coach O that was beloved by the state for bringing in a championship. But after the scandals and losing seasons enough was enough. And I believe that Brian Kelly is proving why he was the right hire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, new hire at Baton Rouge Health District, new doctor at Ochsner Health Center

Postlethwaite & Netterville has promoted five team members to director. Jennifer Butler is the director of disaster management & recovery in the Consulting Services Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she served for nearly 20 years in executive leadership roles at organizations dedicated to preparing, mitigating and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.
BATON ROUGE, LA
honknews.com

Ghosts of Morgan City Season 2: Launch Date and Update

‘Ghosts of Morgan City’ is a spooky documentary that follows a crew of paranormal investigators as they investigate possible hauntings in Morgan City, Louisiana. Its launch was confirmed in May 2019 via an official announcement by Travel Channel as a sequel to ‘Ghosts Of Shepherdstown.’ Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Tucia Lyman, and Elaine White executive produce for MAK Pictures.
MORGAN CITY, LA

