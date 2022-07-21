ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

The French Press - Lafayette

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me tell you that their Cajun Benedict (which is really just gumbo with French bread instead of rice) is freaking legit. Their roux is dark, but not too dark. The eggs were poached perfectly. The flavor was spot on. The portion was a good size. My wife got...

KPEL 96.5

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Another Proud Dad Moment: The Wedding Venue Booked

It's another Proud Dad Moment (PDM). Connor and Brittni have set a date and the venue has been picked! Unfortunately, I can't release the date yet, but I have the approval to tell you the venue for the reception. There are many great venues in Acadiana to have a wedding...
LAFAYETTE, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lafayette (LA)

Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Why Are Towels in Lafayette Turning Reddish/Brown When Bleached?

Have you noticed your whites having reddish/brown blotches after they've been bleached? And what's strange, it may not be all of your whites. Is there something in the water?. I thought bleach was supposed to help make whites brighter? I know over time, beached can make your whites dingy, a brownish color. But when that happens, it's usually over time and the discoloration is throughout the entire towel or garment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Curving the Costs During Inflation by Couponing

Lafayette, La (KADN) - "You can really save big and get stuff for almost free." Couponing is becoming increasingly popular, and people are looking to save a few bucks. Racheal Mouton, better known on Facebook as Acadiana's Thrifty Mom, says she's been couponing for eleven years. Gone are the days...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Vs Tennessee destined to be a day game?

CBS already announced that weekend as double header and Tamu vs Bama will be night game. That leaves our game or auburn Georgia as the 2:30. Was really hoping we could have Tennessee as a night game since it will probably be our second best home game all year but it looks iffy. Anyone else see if different?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christian nonprofits, churches host workshop to find new ways to be ‘a blessing to Acadiana’

Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Iota water system to shut down Monday, July 25

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to two mainline water leaks, the entire town of Iota’s water system will be shut down on July 25 at 6 a.m., Iota mayor Cody Leckelt said. A timeline has yet to be determined for how long the water system will remain off. A boil advisory will be issued once the system is restored.
IOTA, LA

