Cruise News

Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship. All three cruise lines, Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and Margaritaville at Sea have removed the need to bring a negative COVID-19 on embarkation day. The changes from the three cruise lines are as follows.
Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship with a roller coaster that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee, completed a construction milestone this week with the keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Carnival Jubilee will sail from Galveston, Texas offering week long cruises to the Caribbean....
Princess Cruises has altered a few itineraries on cruises to Alaska that visit Skagway. The reason for the change is due to the decision by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock, the primary location where it’s Royal Class ships dock when stopping in Skagway.
