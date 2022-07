Every Dodgers-Giants game is must-see television. Over the last several seasons, the two teams always deliver on the drama of baseball's best rivalry. On Thursday night, the Dodgers won in dramatic fashion thanks to a late comeback after giving up a five run lead. Friday night's game was another nail-bitter, with Cody Bellinger hitting a go-ahead grand slam that sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy. But earlier in the game, manager Dave Roberts and his staff caught the Giants trying to steal signs.

