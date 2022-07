CHICAGO -- There were gasps. There were sighs. There were groans. There were cheers. Wrigley Field was the orchestra. Oneil Cruz was the conductor -- for better and for worse. With two waves of his bat, Cruz boasted the power that cannot be taught. With several rotations of his arm, Cruz displayed the shortcoming that can be corrected. The Pirates’ 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, then, served as a benchmark of where Cruz stands and where he can still go.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO