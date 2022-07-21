Breaking News: Georgia and Kirby Smart Agree To 10-Year, $112.5M Deal

The Georgia Bulldogs signed 24 players in the 2022 class during the Early Signing Period, added five more in February, and added defensive back Marcus Washington back in May via reclassification. By our best calculations, the 30 additions would put Georgia at 88 scholarship players on the 2022 roster. That number could be lower, as it is possible some of the incoming class are not on scholarship in their initial year. Unlike last year, seniors who decide to take advantage of the COVID-19 waiver for a super senior season will count toward the 85 scholarship limit. Again, this number is expected to fluctuate over the coming months with transfers in and out of the program.

