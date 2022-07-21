ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP and HCA Healthcare, including its El Paso affiliate Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, announce partnership for nursing and healthcare administration programs

By EPHP Promotions
 3 days ago

The University of Texas at El Paso and HCA Healthcare—including its El Paso-affiliate Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare—announced today a four-year partnership to establish graduate nursing fellowships and create a graduate degree to advance healthcare administration. The $750,000 commitment from HCA Healthcare is part of the organization’s...

SISD – Parents, students invited to School Uniform Swap

The SISD School Uniform Swap, which is open to parents and students throughout the El Paso community, will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon July 23 at Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass Ave. The annual event designed to help families get ready for the upcoming school year is...
EL PASO, TX
Chihuahuas Down by 1 as Aces take 7-6 Victory

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno’s Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win. Garrett has six home runs in seven games against El Paso this season and leads the Pacific Coast League in homers with 24.
EL PASO, TX

