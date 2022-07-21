UTEP and HCA Healthcare, including its El Paso affiliate Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, announce partnership for nursing and healthcare administration programs

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno’s Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win. Garrett has six home runs in seven games against El Paso this season and leads the Pacific Coast League in homers with 24.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO