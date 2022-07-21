UTEP and HCA Healthcare, including its El Paso affiliate Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, announce partnership for nursing and healthcare administration programs
The University of Texas at El Paso and HCA Healthcare—including its El Paso-affiliate Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare—announced today a four-year partnership to establish graduate nursing fellowships and create a graduate degree to advance healthcare administration. The $750,000 commitment from HCA Healthcare is part of the organization’s...elpasoheraldpost.com
Comments / 0