In August, SceneShop returns to the Arts Fifth Avenue stage for the first time since 2019. This summer’s theme is “Like the Song Says..,” in which each original scene or monologue references a song lyric, or several lyrics. Music- and especially lines and phrases that we know so well- informs much of how we process the world and events around us.The lyrics referenced in the scenes may well be meaningful to members of the audience; they definitely should be recognizable.

