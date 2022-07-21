ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Talk of the Town – July 21

KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen as MJ visits with Tricia Guffey, Volunteer/Hospitality Coordinator for The...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

YES! There’s still time to enter your pet!

KTLO, Classic Hits/101.7 & The Boot/99.7 salute our Profile of the Day for Tuesday, July 26, 2022. …The only not-for-profit organization of this type in the area…. >It’s time for the Hospice of the Ozarks Pet Peace of Mind Calendar contest!. >The calendar helps raise funds to support their...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Bomber Booster Club accepting members for upcoming school year

With the upcoming school year and high school athletics approaching, the Mountain Home Bomber Booster Club is accepting members for the year. There are four different levels of donations available. The cost is $30 for an individual or family donor. Potential donors will receive a Mountain Home Bomber sticker for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Mountain Home, AR
KOLR10 News

Stolen sign is returned to popular Branson attraction

BRANSON, Mo.- You might have seen it before. A sign in the Grand Country Resort of an old man, blushing and pointing to free fudge samples. The resort says Wednesday night, a man took that to heart and walked off with the sign. “Obviously disturbing for some of the staff here, to see someone come […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Fire damages historic barn in Valley Springs, Ark.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - An historic barn caught fire in Valley Spring on Monday. Firefighters say the fire started from an electrical short on an older tractor. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The owner says the barn dated back to the 1920s. To report a...
VALLEY SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

OOI offering summer energy assistance programs

The summer electric energy assistance program will open July 25 through Ozark Opportunities, Inc.(OOI), headquartered in Harrison. Assistance is available through the agency’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for qualifying individuals for both non-emergency and crisis needs. Those interested in seeking assistance through the program may visit...
HARRISON, AR
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week.  KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Of The Town#Youth Center#Corn Hole#Mountain
KTLO

Call Chris Nosari today!

Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your home’s equity to improve your cash flow, consolidate high interest...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Divers search for missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) – The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake. Investigators say the swimmer disappeared around the Rest Haven Resort. Divers with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District began searching Saturday evening. Investigators said they had no other information...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KTLO

Former Baxter County man turned down for parole again

A decision on paroling a man who has done prison time on charges from Baxter, Carroll and Izard Counties has been deferred, according to a notification released last week. Charges filed against 40-year-old Jared Holland include sexual assault, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on two occasions and possessing a firearm and illegal drugs.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Police arrest teenager for burglary at Boone County, Ark. Library

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Harrison arrested a teenager accused of burglarizing the Boone County Library. Devon Decker, 19, faces charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. Investigators say Decker used a rock to smash the glass out of the south emergency exit door shortly before 1 a.m. on...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

15 building permits issued in June

A new commercial building leads the building permits for June, according to a report from Jeannie Anderson from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Discount Tire for property located at 3027 Highway 62 East. The construction value of the 7,098-square-foot business is $950,000.A permit was issued to Americom Construction, on behalf of the Mountain Home Christian Academy, for a commercial remodel of property located at 1989 Glenbriar Drive with a construction value of $100,574.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Teen accused of breaking into Boone County Library

Devon Decker (Photo courtesy of Boone County Sheriff’s Office) A teen is accused of breaking into the Boone County Library. Nineteen-year-old Devon Decker was booked into the Boone County Jail and Detention Center by the Harrison Police Department on Friday on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. According...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH Parks and Rec to offer youth soccer; TLSA finding new location

Starting this fall, two youth soccer leagues will be offered in Mountain Home. In addition to the Twin Lakes Soccer Association, there will now be a youth league courtesy of Mountain Home Parks and Recreation. L.C. Sammons Youth Center Program Coordinator Enoch Pepin says he first learned about Parks and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy