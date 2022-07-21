Talk of the Town – July 21

A new commercial building leads the building permits for June, according to a report from Jeannie Anderson from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Discount Tire for property located at 3027 Highway 62 East. The construction value of the 7,098-square-foot business is $950,000.A permit was issued to Americom Construction, on behalf of the Mountain Home Christian Academy, for a commercial remodel of property located at 1989 Glenbriar Drive with a construction value of $100,574.
Comments / 0