Benedict College Joins Clemson University, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, and Francis Marion University for the South Carolina Public Health Preparedness Student Corp
Columbia, SC – July 12, 2022, Benedict College will participate in a Clemson led statewide effort to prepare students as medical reserve corps volunteers. The Clemson University School of Nursing received an award of more than $2.7 million to develop a network of diverse undergraduate students who can organize locally to...www.benedict.edu
