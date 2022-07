BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after a crash on I-15 early Sunday morning after being hit by Tesla on autopilot, authorities said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was traveling southbound near the Salt Lake-Utah county line just after 1 a.m. when the Tesla approached from behind. It collided with the back of the motorcycle, throwing the rider off.

BLUFFDALE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO