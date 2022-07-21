ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Amazon buys San Francisco-based One Medical for $3.9 billion

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6uso_0goXZagT00

Amazon targets health care with new acquisition 02:24

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire One Medical -- a group of primary care clinics across the U.S. available through membership -- for $3.9 Billion signaling to industry experts the company hopes to disrupt the sector.

"We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, in a news release. "We see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,"

Amazon will acquire San Francisco-based One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction, the news release explained. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical's shareholders and regulatory approval.

"The opportunity to transform health care and improve outcomes by combining One Medical's human-centered and technology-powered model and exceptional team with Amazon's customer obsession, history of invention, and willingness to invest in the long-term is so exciting," said Amir Dan Rubin, One Medical CEO in the news release. He will remain CEO after the deal is complete.

This acquisition is one of many Amazon has pursued over the past several years including buying Whole Foods. That move helped the company to expand its presence in the grocery business, beyond what customers can experience inside Whole Foods stores.

"This is potentially a very important deal," said Robert Chapman Wood, a professor of strategic management at SJSU. "Amazon is looking at the other parts of the economy it can make a real contribution."

Professor Wood says no one has transformed health care in a way like players in the grocery industry had already started to change that business when Amazon formally got into that sector. He says this move not only helps it compete in a field that would benefit from innovation but also gives it more access to businesses and customers looking for high quality service.

"The medical system has much more inefficiency in it than the grocery system," Wood told KPIX 5 on Thursday. "There's a lot of people who have the sense that health care could be better managed than it is now."

While consolidation usually can threaten competition, he does not see that being the case since Amazon is a new player in this field. Other experts agree the initial impact will be limited, focused mainly on those already using One Medical or able to afford their services.

"This is certainly the healthy and wealthy end of the health care marketplace," said Kristof Stremikis, the director of market analysis and insight for the California Health Care Foundation. "They are not an in-network provider for most Medi-Cal plans."

Stremikis points out that one third of Californians use Medi-Cal and that this deal is worth only a fraction of what is spent in the state for health care, giving the sense that it is just a slice of the industry. He says access, quality, and cost won't change in California from this merger. But he does see the potential for Amazon to create improvements in convenience for the sector. The long-term impact will take more time to understand as it's still early to know what Amazon will do next in health care.

"There are fundamental problems with health care, and we need to increase access for everybody to the health care system and we need to improve quality for everyone," he told KPIX 5 on Thursday.

In morning trading, shares of 1Life Healthcare surged 68% to $17.13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Health Services#Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy