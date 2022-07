For the last nine days, 2023 forward T.J. Power put on a show at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. And once coaches were allowed in the building, there were at least two UNC staff members at each of his games. In his final career AAU game on Saturday, all four UNC bench coaches - Hubert Davis, Brad Frederick, Jeff Lebo, and Sean May - watched from the sidelines.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO