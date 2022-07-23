Daily Log: 7/22

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Christina and Tyler Leggett, Perrysburg, boy, July 21.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Megan and Oliver TenEyck, Oregon, boy, July 19.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Christina Martz and Shaquille Williams, Toledo, boy, July 19.

Amy and Ethan Shankleton, Temperance, girl, July 20.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Hannah Goins, Toledo, boy, July 15.

Barbara Gordon, Toledo, girl, July 16.

Rachel Roberson, Toledo, girl, July 17.

Marisela Hernandez, Toledo, girl, July 18.

Miracle Buchanan, Toledo, boy, July 19.

Michaela Hay, Toledo, girl, July 19.

Shayla and Anthony Ferguson, Sylvania, girl, July 19.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

July 19, 2022

Eli Szymanowski, 36, mechanical engineer, of Maumee, and Helena Boyer, 35, marketing, of Toledo.

Devin Johnson, 29, rail car technician, and Alanna Copeland, 22, lab analyst, both of Toledo.

Ronald Hall II, 31, production operator, and Barbara Gordon, 26, bus driver, both of Toledo.

Michael Sarns, Jr., 51, heavy equipment operator, of Waterville, and Kristi Mason, 48, dietician, of Maumee.

Lornordo James, 36, factory worker, and Leslie Williams, 34, food service manager, both of Toledo.

Kevin Bunting, 37, truck driver, Meghan Thieman, 38, teacher, both of Sylvania.

Steven Stamper, 46, superintendent, and Rosamaria Smith, 62, customer service, both of Toledo.

Aaron Shooltz, 35, engineer, of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Terrah Stegall, 37, nurse assistant, of Toledo.

Shaun Munson, 32, Cafe owner, and Shelby Strayer, 26, speech-language pathologist, both of Sylvania.

Jeffery Bassler, 64, factory worker, and Tina Campbell, 58, administrator, both of Toledo.

Louis Baldesari, 27, retail manager, and Madison Statham, 26, credit analyst, both of Toledo.

Alexander Whelton, 24, sheet metal worker, and Brianna Ortiz, 23, marketing associate, both of Maumee.

Holly Serrato, 47, operations manager, of Waterville, and Melissa Eckhardt, 47, nurse, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Andrienne Holmes, hit in the face repeatedly in the 4400 block of Chrysler.

Traevon Wade, shot at in the 900 block of Woodstock.

Robberies

Jeffery Carder, cash, medications, and gun from the 700 block of Buckeye.

Sammy Kehrer, threatened in the 5500 block of Dorr.

Thefts

Kristen Fairchild, wallet and money from accounts in the 4200 block of Secor.

Sarah Delaney, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2800 block of Gracewood.

Steven Pippin, work tools from the 800 block of Division.