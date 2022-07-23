ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 7/22

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjksp_0goWzWxk00

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Christina and Tyler Leggett, Perrysburg, boy, July 21.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Megan and Oliver TenEyck, Oregon, boy, July 19.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Christina Martz and Shaquille Williams, Toledo, boy, July 19.

Amy and Ethan Shankleton, Temperance, girl, July 20.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Hannah Goins, Toledo, boy, July 15.

Barbara Gordon, Toledo, girl, July 16.

Rachel Roberson, Toledo, girl, July 17.

Marisela Hernandez, Toledo, girl, July 18.

Miracle Buchanan, Toledo, boy, July 19.

Michaela Hay, Toledo, girl, July 19.

Shayla and Anthony Ferguson, Sylvania, girl, July 19.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

July 19, 2022

Eli Szymanowski, 36, mechanical engineer, of Maumee, and Helena Boyer, 35, marketing, of Toledo.

Devin Johnson, 29, rail car technician, and Alanna Copeland, 22, lab analyst, both of Toledo.

Ronald Hall II, 31, production operator, and Barbara Gordon, 26, bus driver, both of Toledo.

Michael Sarns, Jr., 51, heavy equipment operator, of Waterville, and Kristi Mason, 48, dietician, of Maumee.

Lornordo James, 36, factory worker, and Leslie Williams, 34, food service manager, both of Toledo.

Kevin Bunting, 37, truck driver, Meghan Thieman, 38, teacher, both of Sylvania.

Steven Stamper, 46, superintendent, and Rosamaria Smith, 62, customer service, both of Toledo.

Aaron Shooltz, 35, engineer, of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Terrah Stegall, 37, nurse assistant, of Toledo.

Shaun Munson, 32, Cafe owner, and Shelby Strayer, 26, speech-language pathologist, both of Sylvania.

Jeffery Bassler, 64, factory worker, and Tina Campbell, 58, administrator, both of Toledo.

Louis Baldesari, 27, retail manager, and Madison Statham, 26, credit analyst, both of Toledo.

Alexander Whelton, 24, sheet metal worker, and Brianna Ortiz, 23, marketing associate, both of Maumee.

Holly Serrato, 47, operations manager, of Waterville, and Melissa Eckhardt, 47, nurse, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Andrienne Holmes, hit in the face repeatedly in the 4400 block of Chrysler.

Traevon Wade, shot at in the 900 block of Woodstock.

Robberies

Jeffery Carder, cash, medications, and gun from the 700 block of Buckeye.

Sammy Kehrer, threatened in the 5500 block of Dorr.

Thefts

Kristen Fairchild, wallet and money from accounts in the 4200 block of Secor.

Sarah Delaney, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2800 block of Gracewood.

Steven Pippin, work tools from the 800 block of Division.

13abc.com

TPD issues statewide endangered missing adult alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert according to the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office. The State AG’s Office says to be on the lookout for missing adult, Gregory Williams, who went missing on July 23. Around 8 a.m., Williams walked away from a hospital in Bellevue, Ohio and is believed to possibly be attempting to head to Arizona. TPD says they are concerned for his safety.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds this weekend. Doors open at noon each day. There is free admission from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Family Day, Sunday, July 31, admission is only $5 per family and includes a 5 p.m. performance by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, as well as games, inflatables, face painting, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG police respond to fight at city pool

Charges are expected to be filed against a juvenile who allegedly instigated a fight at the Bowling Green City Pool Saturday. At 8 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the pool for a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Thursday for a shooting at Franklin Park Mall in 2021. According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges. The Lucas County court sentenced Landry to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021. The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property. The resident recently bought the Truman Road property...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Short-staffed Lake Township carries on

MILLBURY — Stores and restaurants are short staffed and government entities can be added to that list. There were 10 burials last week at the Lake Township Cemetery, and staff there — minus one person — struggled to keep up, said Trustee Richard Welling. “We’re short on...
MILLBURY, OH
13abc.com

Annual Toledo homeless count seeking volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board will be coordinating the Summer Point in Time Count on July 27 and 28. The PIT count is an effort to quantify the unhoused population in our community, both sheltered and unsheltered. Lucas County preforms the PIT count semi-annually, which...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD faces hazmat situation after person drops off jars of mercury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue faced a hazmat situation after an unknown individual dropped of jars containing hazardous material. According to TFRD, the jars were dropped off around 1 p.m. on Monday to TFRD Station 18 where firefighters later identified the contents of the jars to be mercury.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Baumann Ford Oregon classic car show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23. Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event. There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Free Family Steel Drum Concert to be held at Friendship Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friendship Park Community Center and the City of Toledo Park and Youth Services is hosting a free Family Steel Drum Concert. The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take place on July 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Seneca County Fair opens for its 2022 season

Tiffin, Ohio — The 180th Seneca County Fair officially opened Monday morning. Local officials including Tiffin Mayor Dawn Iannantuono, Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler, Seneca County Commissioners Tyler Shuff and Anthony Paradiso, State Senator Bill Reineke, and State Representative Gary Click joined together to open the fair for its 2022 season.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Evergreen teams reach championship at 795 Cup

GENOA — The 795 Cup High School Soccer Invitational was held Friday through Sunday as Fulton County teams took to the field. All games were played at Genoa High School. On the boys side, the team from Archbold finished 3-0 in the group round, Delta’s varsity team went 2-0-1, Evergreen was 2-1-0, Swanton 0-2-1 and Delta II 0-2-1.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Zack Perkins speaks out on scandal: ‘I was targeted’

Tiffin, Ohio — Former Tiffin City Councilman Zack Perkins is speaking out for the first time about the scandal that led him to abruptly resign from city council and decline the position of mayor after being elected by his fellow councilmembers to serve in that role earlier this month.
TIFFIN, OH
MLive

Teen drowns in swimming pond at Monroe County campground

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old boy died in a drowning accident Saturday night at a local KOA Campground. The victim was identified as Jaylen Christopher Hill of Detroit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to a 5:23 p.m. report that a 15-year-old boy had...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
