The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO