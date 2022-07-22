ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Elvis' actress found dead in Nashville

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGYDC_0goWmY3D00

NASHVILLE — Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught second grade for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programs.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in “Elvis.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Kings of Leon members buy south side warehouse

The members of Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon have paid $2.2 million for a South Nashville warehouse located near used vinyl retailer Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda Taqueria — and in which the rock band seemingly will operate a music studio. The seller of the property, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Popular Japanese Restaurant Ichiban Closes

Long a staple on Second Avenue in Nashville, about five years ago Ichiban’s owner, Makoto Fujiwara, purchased the old Moose Lodge on Broad Street and moved the popular eatery to Murfreesboro. Its former home in Nashville had burned and the move was a new beginning. Then COVID-19 came along, followed by the current worker shortage, and Fujiwara made the decision to close on June 30, 2022 with no current plans to reopen.
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

These Nashville Alumni Still Reunite After 60+ Years!

How much do you really remember when you think back to your grade school years? Can you recall the names of your teachers? What about your classmates? For Nashville native Rob Cheek, not only does he remember these details, but he also maintains regular contact with people from his first-grade class at Parmer School — which operated in Nashville’s Belle Meade neighborhood until 1982.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Woman claims dino expo in Nashville is a scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she was scammed by an event that claims to be taking place in Nashville this coming weekend. Brenda Calderon was looking for something to do with her kids. “I was on Facebook one day and saw it, and my daughter saw it too, and she was like, ‘Oh! I want to go to that,’” she said, referring to a Facebook ad she saw for Dino Expo Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Doja Cat
WSMV

Man accused of threatening pastor with baseball bat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened the pastor with a baseball bat. On July 20, officers were called to the 100 block of Green Street in regards to the incident. Charis Glaze, 36, was at the Green Street Church of Christ where the pastor...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisk University#Actor#Wpln Fm
gospelmusic.org

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Announce Christmas Dates

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are joining forces once again to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Presented by Balsam Hill®, this iconic pair is set to kick off their combined holiday show on Nov. 26, in Memphis and travel to nine markets including Tulsa, Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, St. Louis and more. All shows will go on sale Friday, July 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police investigate 2 slayings at gas stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred at gas stations Friday night. Police said the first killing at a Thornton’s station at 7:25 p.m. was a “targeted murder,” according to a media release. A gunman shot and killed 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at the station on Eagle View Boulevard. Police said the gunman waited until Williams exited the store and opened fire, then fled in a white sedan. Williams died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Displaced purple martins struggle to find new Middle Tennessee roost

Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Robertson County Blues Festival Looking for Craft Vendors

Crooked Eye Tommy Marsh, one of the founders of the Ojai Blues Festival, is bringing his favorite Blues with him to his new home in Robertson County. The new Crooked Eye Blues Festival will take place on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. The festival’s lineup includes a wide range of local and national artists. He needs artists and crafts people who are willing to bring their goods and have a booth at the new event.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Abandoned German shepherd puppies rescued from storm drain in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An abandoned German shepherd and her puppies were rescued from a storm drain on Thursday. The Nashville Humane Society said one of their workers was heading inside the shelter when she noticed what appeared to be makeshift bowls near the fence. Upon approaching, she realized there was a scared German shepherd pacing around the area, protecting her puppies.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy