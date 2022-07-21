WATCH: A&M safety Demani Richardson at SEC Media Days

Pac-12 Media Day pops off this Friday. Most coaches consider it the true start of the new football season, so for that reason alone it’s worth marking. Each team will be sending its head coach and two selected players. Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and Shane Lee will represent the Trojans at the day-long event set to begin with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 8 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. MT on Friday, July 29, followed by a media availability with Commissioner Kliavkoff, Senior Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks and Stanford Athletic Director and Chair of the Pac-12 Athletics Directors Committee Bernard Muir. All 12 head coaches and 24 student-athletes will then begin a circuit of availability beginning at 8:45 a.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. MT, with each head coach press conference available via Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app. This often ends up as the best chance to talk to coaches and players simply because everybody’s undefeated and nobody’s under the stress of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO