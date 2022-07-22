ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History: July 22, Senate rejects court-packing plan

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Today in History

Today is Friday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 22, 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”

In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.

In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.

In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.

In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).

In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin (meh-deh-YEEN’). (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)

In 2011, Anders Breivik (AHN’-durs BRAY’-vihk), a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II.

In 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth to a son, Prince George, who became third in line to the British throne after Prince Charles and Prince William.

In 2015, a federal grand jury indictment charged Dylann Roof, the young man accused of killing nine Black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, with 33 counts including hate crimes that made him eligible for the death penalty. (Roof would become the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime; he is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.)

In 2020, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, was among those tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he appeared outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests; Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump. California surpassed New York as the state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Twitter said it would crack down on accounts and content related to the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama made a quick trip to Colorado to meet with families of those gunned down in an Aurora movie theater and to hear from state and local officials about the shooting that left 12 people dead and dozens more injured. Fifteen people were killed in South Texas when a pickup truck ran off the road and hit trees about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio. Bradley Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France. Ernie Els won his fourth major championship in an astonishing finish, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Australian bogeyed the last four holes.

Five years ago: Israel’s military fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert, a day after a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family. Violence resumed near the epicenter of the current crisis after hundreds of Muslim worshippers held evening prayers outside a Jerusalem holy site where Israel had imposed security measures following a deadly attack.

One year ago: In papers filed with the Supreme Court, Mississippi’s Republican attorney general called on the court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, and let states decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. (The court would agree to overturn Roe v. Wade in its ruling in the Mississippi case in June 2022.) One day before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the city hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Tom Robbins is 90. Actor Louise Fletcher is 88. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 85. Actor Terence Stamp is 84. Singer George Clinton is 81. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 79. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 76. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 76. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Movie composer Alan Menken is 73. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 69. Jazz musician Al Di Meola (mee-OH’-lah) is 68. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Actor John Leguizamo is 62. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 61. Actor Joanna Going is 59. Actor Rob Estes is 59. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor-comedian David Spade is 58. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (LAH’-bor-toh) is 57. Rock musician Pat Badger is 55. Actor Irene Bedard is 55. Actor Rhys Ifans (rees EYE’-fanz) is 55. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 53. Actor Colin Ferguson is 50. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 49. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 49. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 49. Actor Franka Potente (poh-TEN’-tay) is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 45. Actor A.J. Cook is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 35. Actor Camila Banus is 32. Actor Selena Gomez is 30. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is nine.

Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
ABC News

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington...
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
