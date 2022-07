Say goodbye to July with free ice cream from Humphry Slocombe, Napa Porch Fest, and a Peruvian Independence Day block party. Plus, treat yourself to an Ashes & Diamonds wine pairing with the tasting menu from Nisei, Dave Chappelle hosts the first annual Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run DMC performs his first Bay Area show in four years, and much more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO