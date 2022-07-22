ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend police officer suspended, unsafe driving during pursuit

By Amelia Lee
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Bend police officer is suspended for unsafe driving, during a police chase on May 22. The...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 20

Norman Northcutt
3d ago

you know everyone complains about when police don't show up for everything. Jimmy john what's the difference what color she is she is protecting you and everyone else if you don't like cause she is Asian than you come up with a way to stop traffic offenders

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man after a search warrant was served

SOUTH BEND – Months ago the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began a joint investigation with the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) into suspected drug dealing at a residence in South Bend, IN. This investigation resulted in a warrant being served at a residence in the 500 block of South 27th Street on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Violent Crime's Unit investigating Sunday shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of North Brookfield, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. on Sunday to a possible shooting victim, and upon arrival discovered one deceased victim. The manner of death is still...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One victim is dead after a homicide investigation Sunday evening in South Bend. Police were called to the 1100 block of Brookfield St. just before 8 p.m. for a possible shooting victim. When they arrived on scene, they found one person dead. 16 News Now...
WNDU

Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Six people arrested after search warrant in Wayne Township

Six people were arrested after a search warrant in Wayne Township. It happened on Friday when deputies searched a house in the 54000 block of Twin Lakes Road. They were called on reports on of stolen property. Officials say that they found the stolen property, meth, and an illegal firearm...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Woman dies after the accidental discharge of a firearm at a Cass County home

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A South Bend, Indiana woman is dead after an accidental shooting at a Cass County home Sunday afternoon. Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Detroit Road in Howard Township. That’s where they found 35-year-old Brittany Young, who had been shot by the accidental discharge of a firearm while she was transporting it into the house.
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Signs#Driving#The South Bend Tribune
abc57.com

Three injured in car crash on C.R. 50

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A crash on C.R. 50, east of C.R. 11, injured three people on Sunday morning, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:06 a.m., a 2002 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on C.R. 50 when it went off the north side of the road and rolled over, reports said.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Bristol man arrested after fight at animal hospital

A Bristol man has been arrested on a count of battery after police say he got into a fight at the Maplecrest Animal Hospital. Details about what led to the fight were not released, but police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, on the report of a physical alteration at the animal care facility in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
BRISTOL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
95.3 MNC

Two men arrested in South Bend, after police chase

Two men were arrested in South Bend, after leading South Bend Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. It happened on Tuesday, when officers received reports of a stolen vehicle. They say they found the car in the area of Lincolnway and Adams Street. Two men were inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating shots fired at Elkhart woman’s home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning. Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m. They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Victims in deadly crash on U.S. 131 identified as father and son

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A fatal crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County claimed the lives of a father and son from Middlebury on Thursday. Michigan State Police were called to Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township after a pickup truck carrying 58-year-old Albert Fields Jr. and his passenger, 15-year-old Albert Fields III, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a semi-truck, according to reports.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Man seen yelling loudly, hitting himself in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was found yelling and hitting himself in the 100 block of N. Center Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Christopher Scott was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. On Thursday, officers with the Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy