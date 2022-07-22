South Bend police officer suspended, unsafe driving during pursuit

A Bristol man has been arrested on a count of battery after police say he got into a fight at the Maplecrest Animal Hospital. Details about what led to the fight were not released, but police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, on the report of a physical alteration at the animal care facility in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

BRISTOL, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO