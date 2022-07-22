ACLU says access to abortions should not be restricted

Welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it:. Perhaps the biggest midterms story of the last week comes from Maryland, where the former President Donald Trump-backed candidate Dan Cox prevailed in the Republican gubernatorial primary against Kelly Schulz, a former Larry Hogan administration official hand-selected for the nomination by the outgoing GOP governor himself. Notably, Democrats had actually boosted Cox, hoping for the opportunity to handily juxtapose his extremism against a more moderate-looking liberal candidate in the fall (The Week's Grayson Quay has written an excellent explainer on the tactic, known as the "pied piper" strategy). Hogan's not having it: On Wednesday, he argued that Trump "selfishly colluded" with a Democratic group to defeat Schulz, thus potentially costing the GOP the governorship, Politico reports. And on Sunday, he told ABC he won't support Cox. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ticket, Oprah-endorsed author Wes Moore was finally named winner of the Democratic nod late Friday night, after absentee and mail-in ballots were counted.

