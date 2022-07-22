ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ACLU says access to abortions should not be restricted

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers need an education on what banning abortion could do to business, said Katie Blair of the ACLU of Indiana, in a Thursday press conference. That was held to talk about letters from 250 Hoosier businesses supporting access to abortion. The letter campaign is called “Don’t Ban...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Examiner

House passes contraception bill that GOP argues violates religious freedoms

The House passed legislation that ensures the right to access contraception, a bill that lawmakers on the Right argue violates religious freedom. The lower chamber on Thursday passed the bill, the Right to Contraception Act, in a 228-195 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor and two members voting present. The measure would guarantee a right to all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive pills and devices, as well as sterilization procedures. The bill’s introduction was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s note in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, that other Supreme Court precedents relying on the right to privacy, such as the right to contraception, should be reexamined.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Dozens gather for protest in Indiana as Republicans propose near-total ban on abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total ban on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight. Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rights rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body." Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall. Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk.  The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
The Week

The Election Recap: July 25, 2022

Welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it:. Perhaps the biggest midterms story of the last week comes from Maryland, where the former President Donald Trump-backed candidate Dan Cox prevailed in the Republican gubernatorial primary against Kelly Schulz, a former Larry Hogan administration official hand-selected for the nomination by the outgoing GOP governor himself. Notably, Democrats had actually boosted Cox, hoping for the opportunity to handily juxtapose his extremism against a more moderate-looking liberal candidate in the fall (The Week's Grayson Quay has written an excellent explainer on the tactic, known as the "pied piper" strategy). Hogan's not having it: On Wednesday, he argued that Trump "selfishly colluded" with a Democratic group to defeat Schulz, thus potentially costing the GOP the governorship, Politico reports. And on Sunday, he told ABC he won't support Cox. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ticket, Oprah-endorsed author Wes Moore was finally named winner of the Democratic nod late Friday night, after absentee and mail-in ballots were counted.
ELECTIONS
Vox

Rape and incest abortion exceptions don’t really exist

The case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor who traveled to Indiana to obtain an abortion drew national attention to Ohio’s near-total abortion ban, which does not allow abortions even in cases of rape or incest. Ohio isn’t unusual. Despite broad agreement among Americans that victims of rape should...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy