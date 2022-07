FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A shooting took place on Wednesday evening, July 20, around 7:52 p.m. at the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage. According to the Anchorage Police Department (APD), two officers were conducting a security check at the campground when they saw a truck that had fled from them the day before. When the officers went to investigate they attempted to stop an adult male who was walking by the truck. The man, identified as 32-year-old lese Gali Jr., ignored police commands to stop, and got into the front passenger seat of a parked minivan that was close by.

2 DAYS AGO