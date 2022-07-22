SAWDUST STORIES: Not if ... but when
One Tuesday morning in June my husband realized his achiness and stuffy nose were likely more than seasonal allergies. I dug out our government-issued home COVID tests and slogged through the directions. I swabbed Bruce’s nasal passages: five swirls for 15 seconds on each side. Then I immersed the long Q-tip in a small bottle of solution, dunked it 10 times, and squeezed the sides of the plastic to leave most of the juice behind. I attached dropper top to bottle and deposited four droplets onto the test kit.
The last time I used anything similar it was a home pregnancy test. Thirty years ago. Peeing on a stick was much easier.
