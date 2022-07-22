ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAWDUST STORIES: Not if ... but when

Columnist Patti See and her husband recently took at-home COVID-19 tests. Her husband tested positive. See initially tested negative but later contracted the virus. Patti See photo

One Tuesday morning in June my husband realized his achiness and stuffy nose were likely more than seasonal allergies. I dug out our government-issued home COVID tests and slogged through the directions. I swabbed Bruce’s nasal passages: five swirls for 15 seconds on each side. Then I immersed the long Q-tip in a small bottle of solution, dunked it 10 times, and squeezed the sides of the plastic to leave most of the juice behind. I attached dropper top to bottle and deposited four droplets onto the test kit.

The last time I used anything similar it was a home pregnancy test. Thirty years ago. Peeing on a stick was much easier.

