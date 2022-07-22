ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Three suspects busted on I-95 on drug, firearms charges

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9W4q_0goW4heB00

Three people from Virginia’s Hampton Roads area were arrested on illegal drug-related and firearms-related charges after a Nash County deputy halted them Thursday on southbound Interstate 95 for a speeding violation, the county sheriff’s office said in a posting on Facebook.

The deputy found probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle that resulted in the confiscation of 7.3 ounces of marijuana, an AR-15 pistol and a laptop computer with a skimmer, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects, Arionta Blount, 22, of Portsmouth and who identified himself by another name, turned out to be a suspect in a shooting with injury there and a member of a gang, the sheriff’s office said.

Blount had been in the backseat of the vehicle. Of the two other suspects, Latoya Blount, 39, of Virginia Beach, had been the driver, and Nakilah Blount, 30, of Portsmouth, had been in the front passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Arionta Blount is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of marijuana, and his bond is set at $20,000, secured, for those charges, the sheriff’s office’s jail records online said.

Arionta Blount is additionally charged with identity theft and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer and an additional bond of $25,000, secured, is tacked on for those charges, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office also said Arionta Blount is being held without bond in the case in connection with the case in Portsmouth and is facing extradition to Virginia.

Latoya Blount and Nakilah Blount are each charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun and their bonds were each set at $5,000, secured, the sheriff’s office said.

Latoya Blount and Nakilah Blount were released after they posted their bonds, the sheriff’s office told the Telegram.

The traffic stop occurred at milepost 134.5, which is on the segment of I-95 between the interchanges for U.S. 64 and West Mount Drive/Sandy Cross Road.

News media in the Hampton Roads area had on June 7 posted online a wanted alert issued by Portsmouth police saying Arionta Blount, who also went by the name "Tae Mink," was considered to be armed and dangerous and to be affiliated with a gang.

The alert also said Arionta Blount was facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 arrested, 1 found with drugs in home break-in: Selma police

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call about a break-in in progress at home on N. Pollock St. in the area near Selma Elementary School. When they got to...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Police investigate two overnight shootings in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot overnight in Rocky Mount and police are investigating whether the crimes are related. Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 200 block of High Street around 2:45 Sunday morning. Soon after, they were told that Kenquasis Mckenzie was in the emergency room of UNC Nash Healthcare with gunshot wounds to his legs.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

2 teens arrested following shooting at VA cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two 18-year-olds are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge.=. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Nash County, NC
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for growing 20+ marijuana plants

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested for growing marijuana plants on his property. On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriffs of the Narcotics Agents and Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Clarksville Drive in Scotland Neck.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Shooting#Interstate 95#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#The County Sheriff
13News Now

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13News Now

2 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Portsmouth. According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., Tuesday evening, officers saw two men on the top floor of the Water Street Garage cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles. Police obtained warrants and arrested the two men, 49-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WNCT

Two suspects wanted in Greenville carjacking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon. GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The victim said two masked men approached, assaulted him and took off with his car.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation...
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
981
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy