Three suspects busted on I-95 on drug, firearms charges

Three people from Virginia’s Hampton Roads area were arrested on illegal drug-related and firearms-related charges after a Nash County deputy halted them Thursday on southbound Interstate 95 for a speeding violation, the county sheriff’s office said in a posting on Facebook.

The deputy found probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle that resulted in the confiscation of 7.3 ounces of marijuana, an AR-15 pistol and a laptop computer with a skimmer, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects, Arionta Blount, 22, of Portsmouth and who identified himself by another name, turned out to be a suspect in a shooting with injury there and a member of a gang, the sheriff’s office said.

Blount had been in the backseat of the vehicle. Of the two other suspects, Latoya Blount, 39, of Virginia Beach, had been the driver, and Nakilah Blount, 30, of Portsmouth, had been in the front passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Arionta Blount is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of marijuana, and his bond is set at $20,000, secured, for those charges, the sheriff’s office’s jail records online said.

Arionta Blount is additionally charged with identity theft and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer and an additional bond of $25,000, secured, is tacked on for those charges, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office also said Arionta Blount is being held without bond in the case in connection with the case in Portsmouth and is facing extradition to Virginia.

Latoya Blount and Nakilah Blount are each charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun and their bonds were each set at $5,000, secured, the sheriff’s office said.

Latoya Blount and Nakilah Blount were released after they posted their bonds, the sheriff’s office told the Telegram.

The traffic stop occurred at milepost 134.5, which is on the segment of I-95 between the interchanges for U.S. 64 and West Mount Drive/Sandy Cross Road.

News media in the Hampton Roads area had on June 7 posted online a wanted alert issued by Portsmouth police saying Arionta Blount, who also went by the name "Tae Mink," was considered to be armed and dangerous and to be affiliated with a gang.

The alert also said Arionta Blount was facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.