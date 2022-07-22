ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville police chief to retire, new top cop named

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The Nashville Police Department will soon be saying goodbye to its chief of police.

Police Chief Anthony Puckett, a veteran law enforcement officer with nearly 30 years of experience, is retiring on Aug. 1.

Puckett has served as Nashville’s top cop since June 2019. The town has tapped Nashville police Capt. J.D. Winstead to be the next police chief.

Nashville Human Resources Director Matt Joyner credited Puckett’s leadership with cutting the department’s turnover rate from 125 percent to 12 percent, obtaining grants for officer safety equipment and implementing a K-9 program and a field training program for officers.

Under Puckett’s leadership, the police department was able to fill numerous vacancies, doubling the ranks of sworn officers to 18, and add six part-time officers and a records technician, Joyner said.

Nashville Town Manager Randy Lansing said the town’s police department will be in good hands under Winstead’s leadership. Winstead, who was previously employed by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, joined the Nashville Police Department in 2019.

“Capt. Winstead possesses the leadership skills, educational requirements and tenured career in law enforcement that Chief Puckett and I feel makes him a qualified successor,” Lansing said. “We are expecting great things from Chief Winstead and know he will continue to serve the town well in his new capacity.”

Winstead said the town’s police department will continue to implement the policies and practices of his predecessor in protecting Nashville’s residents, visitors and his fellow law enforcement officers.

“I will continue to diligently serve and protect the citizens of the Town of Nashville,” Winstead said. “I look forward to serving and supporting the business of Nashville as it grows and prospers.”

Joyner added that the town will soon add three additional police officers to its ranks.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

