Education Mourns Loss of Adult Ed Director

By Judi Shimel
stjohnsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Department of Education — administrators, faculty and staff — paid tribute Thursday to the woman who led the career, technical, and adult education section. State Director Nancy Callwood, 51, died Wednesday after a sudden illness, according to family members. One relative blamed a delay...

stjohnsource.com

