Election letters policy

Roger Gustin was one of the greatest race car drivers of all time, but this time the Lawrence County Historical Museum will be at the wheel. In a tribute to the late, great Gustin, the Lawrence County Historical Museum will have a display that will be open on the weekends running July 30-31 through Oct. 15-16 honoring the career of the Ironton native who was enshrined in the National Hot Rod Association Hall of Fame in 1980 and the Pro Jet Association Hall of Fame in 1993, the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Maple Grove Raceway Walk of Fame in 2008.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO