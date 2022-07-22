Election letters policy

The Lawrence County Commission began its meeting this week by honoring organizations for their service projects within the county. Commission president DeAnna Holliday said the honors, and donations made by the commission, were through Project First Impression, an effort to increase beautification and service in the county. “They have taken...
With so much negativity in the news nationwide and in the world these days, it was good to see a burst of positivity highlighted in our region. On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission used their weekly meeting to honor and support groups making a difference in their communities. Five organizations...
The number of new cases of COVID-19 have declined slightly in Lawrence County over the past two weeks, but the number has held mostly steady. There were 159 new cases of the virus reported in the county from July 15-21, according to Debbie Fisher, public information specialist for the Lawrence County Health Department.
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Fair concluded on July 16 with the annual livestock auction, which drew support from individuals, businesses and organizations in the county. All proceeds from the auctions go to the individual 4-H and FFA members. Grand Market Rabbit – Karys Gilmore. • Freddie...
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • State Route 378 Landslide and Rockslide Remediation. State Route 378 between Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road and Millville Road. Work will begin Aug. 1 and occur daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Thursday. The road will be closed for 90 days for construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via State Route 217 and State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.
Burns Agency has been open in Ironton since April 1. One of Ironton’s newest businesses is aimed at providing multiple options to individuals and businesses for insurance needs. Catherine Burns opened The Burns Agency on April 1 at 1011 S. Third St., in the space formerly occupied by Compston...
Roger Gustin was one of the greatest race car drivers of all time, but this time the Lawrence County Historical Museum will be at the wheel. In a tribute to the late, great Gustin, the Lawrence County Historical Museum will have a display that will be open on the weekends running July 30-31 through Oct. 15-16 honoring the career of the Ironton native who was enshrined in the National Hot Rod Association Hall of Fame in 1980 and the Pro Jet Association Hall of Fame in 1993, the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Maple Grove Raceway Walk of Fame in 2008.
A Back-to-School Bash is set for Aug. 7 at the Ironton Elks Lodge. Held in the Liberty Bank and Anderson and Anderson parking Lots, the event, set for 3-6 p.m. will have food, inflatables and art, and is open to those K-12 in age from Lawrence County. Impact Prevention will...
An Ironton woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her part in the death of Kitts Hill man last December. On Wednesday in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard, Linessa Bailey, 34, County Road 7D, Ironton, was sentenced to three years for reckless homicide in the death of Anthony Wayne Pemberton, of Kitts Hill.
