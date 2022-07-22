ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

13 Bandits make Saturday's PCL All-Star Game

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

When the Premier Collegiate League’s (PCL) All-Stars take the field at 7 p.m. Saturday at Edenton’s Historic Hicks Field, 13 members of the Tarboro River Bandits will be on the South squad. The PCL All-Star Weekend gets underway at 7 tonight.

The all-stars were voted on by the league’s coaches this last week. Each coach nominated a player from their team at each position, including three outfielders and four-to-five pitchers each. Coaches were unable to vote for their own players.

PCL Michael Dooley said the league will use a North vs. South format for the game with the league’s four Virginia teams (Greenbrier Knights, Norfolk Redbirds, Suffolk Voyagers and Virginia Beach Sea Dogs) making up the North squad while players from Tarboro and Edenton will form the South squad.

Bandits selected for the team (by position) include catcher Chase Heath (Central Missouri), first baseman Liam McFadden-Ackman (Northern Kentucky), second baseman Zeke Hilton (Coppin State), shortstop Ty Barrango (College of San Mateo) and third baseman Hunter McClean (UT-Martin).

There’s also outfielders James Moses (Towson), Tyler Dunn (Bucknell) and Harrison Jackson (Ohio), along with designated hitter Jarrett May.

Pitchers named to the squad include Jay Bulluck (Brunswick CC), Connor Vucovich (Bucknell), Jared Davis (Barton) and Porter Braddy (Maryland-Eastern Shore).

Statistically, several Bandits rank among the league’s statistical leaders through Wednesday’s games.

A relatively new stat (to older fans) is OPS — which stands for on-base percentage plus slugging — and is the result of adding a percentage for a batter’s ability to reach base successfully, with another figure that indicates a hitter’s power.

When it came to PCL baseball this year, no one batter exhibited more power — when he connected — than May.

At the break, May leads the league with an OPS of 1.756. In second place is Heath, at 1.168, while McFadden-Ackman is fifth at 1.050.

May also led the bandits with eight home runs while Heath added five.

Three Bandits rank among the top five in batting average, with May second in the league with a .447 average. Moses is third with a .412 average, while Heath is fifth at .404.

May and Heath also rank one and two in slugging percentage with May at 1.184 and Heath at .712, while Barrango ranks fifth at .569.

Heath leads the league with 23 RBI while May ranks third with 16.

On the mound, Davis leads the league in first-pitch strike percentage at 78.9 percent while Braddy is fifth at 64.2 percent.

Braddy is fourth in WHIP — walks and hits per inning pitched with 1.33 — while Davis ranks third in strikeouts with 25 while Braddy is fifth with 24.

After the All-Star break, the Bandits are on the road at Edenton on Monday and Wednesday and at Greenbrier on Tuesday. They close out the regular season at home against Virginia Beach on Thursday and Greenbrier on Saturday.

The playoffs get underway on Aug. 2.

Rocky Mount Telegram

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

