Local Sports Briefs

The Breckenridge community can get its first look at the 2022 Buckaroo junior varsity and varsity football teams on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the annual Buckaroo Watermelon Scrimmage and Media Day. The event will start with photos at 9 a.m. There will be official team photos, as well as pictures...

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO