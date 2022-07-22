ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Blues & Jazz Fest kicks off August 5

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The 30th Annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival returns to Frontier Park August 5 to 7. According to their website, festivities open Friday night with a limited performance line-up/food vendor list. Saturday is dedicated to bans who play...

wnynewsnow.com

Local Music Festival Experience Extends Throughout The Summer

SHERMAN — The Great Blue Heron Music Festival in Sherman, New York, took place once again the first weekend in July. This year, The Heron organizers have expanded on this concept with an extended summer music series: “Beyond the Blue.”. These weekend events, running from the middle of...
SHERMAN, NY
YourErie

Drum circle and 814 Concert canceled

We have been informed by the City of Erie that the drum circle and 814 concert planned for Sunday night have been canceled. These events have been canceled due to the predicted upcoming weather for Sunday night. Residents are encouraged to join the city next Sunday July 31 at Wayne Park where these events will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive in Erie for Christmas in July at the Colony Plaza

Christmas in July is in full swing in Erie. Shops at the Colony Plaza are hosting a Christmas in July shopping event Friday, July 22. Santa is making an appearance Saturday in his summer sleigh. "The colony merchants traditionally have done something in the summertime in July, and this year...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Farmer's Market Takes Over Perry Square on Sundays

Before the rains came down, Perry Square in downtown Erie was filled with people enjoying the weekly farmer's market. From live music, to vendors, morning yoga, fresh produce and fresh flowers, there was something for everyone. Community members got the chance to enjoy the fresh air while supporting local businesses.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Business Is Booming For McDowell Graduate Justin Shouse

When his basketball career ended four years ago, former McDowell High School and Mercyhurst University star Justin Shouse was looking for a new opportunity. He found it in the food service industry. Before the pandemic hit the United States, Shouse purchased a food truck. He told Erie News Now, "With...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara holds first public day sail since 2019

July 23 marked the first public day sail for the U.S. Brig Niagara in nearly three years. The Niagara has not held a public sail day since September of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed on Saturday however. Some of those in attendance included several high school Girl...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Save-An-Eye football ramping up fundraising efforts

The Save-An-Eye game has boosted its fundraising with the help of Auto Express on route eight. The dealership has donated $100 per vehicle sold in the month of July towards the SAE fundraising, which helps both the Erie sight center as well as the annual all-star game.
ERIE, PA
macaronikid.com

Go-Karts, Putt-Putt and More at New Erie Fun Center

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?. Head to the Erie Fun Park at the Erie Sports Center! This newly opened park has undergone a complete overhaul and looks beautiful! It's located at 8161 Oliver Road. You'll find go-karts, putt-putt and batting cages all in one spot....
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The latest storm update for July 24

According to our team of meteorologists, the storms will continue to fire well south and East of Erie. The severe threat has lowered for the time being. Continue to keep an eye out for isolated strong storms that could redevelop through the late evening, but at the time there is no immediate concern. We have […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Look Inside Ship Seen Near Erie Mapping the Lake

If you spent any time on the shores of Presque Isle this month, you likely noticed a big ship out in Lake Erie which has been canvassing the water for hours at a time. Erie News Now learned it is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) ship Thomas Jefferson which is on a mission to map the lake floor.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Evening/Tonight Forecast

Couple rounds of showers and storms are likely to redevelop by late evening and overnight. Could be some locally strong storms, with localized downpours and strong wind gusts, too. Other than a leftover isolated shower or rumble of thunder early Monday, expect cooler, fresher, and less humid air through Monday, with much more comfortable humidity levels Monday into Tuesday.
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Public Schools Teacher to Receive 2022 Mason Award

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced a Jamestown Public Schools teacher as the recipient of this year's Joseph H. Mason Award. James Cama will be honored at the organization's annual Salute to Labor Dinner on Wednesday, August 10th at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron. Jim was nominated by fellow teacher Mary Cook. The award honors the legacy of Joseph Mason, who served on the United Way Board of Directors and exemplified labor's commitment to serving the community.
JAMESTOWN, NY

