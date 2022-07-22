ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

By Ben Stansall, Jim WATSON, Luke PHILLIPS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNU5d_0goVzrIu00
USA's Noah Lyles /AFP

Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid for a sprint double in the women's race.

Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for Team USA in the men's 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.

It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.

Lyles's teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80sec respectively, to repeated chants of "U-S-A" from home fans at Hayward Field.

"It's like being a rock star!" Lyles said of performing in front of a packed crowd in Eugene, as opposed to the empty stands in the Tokyo Olympics where he finished third and admittd to having mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uefP_0goVzrIu00
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson /AFP

"I was true in form for a world record, but I am okay with the American record," Lyles said after bettering Michael Johnson's previous best by one-hundredth of a second.

"To be honest, every step was purposeful, going out with intent to win."

There were similar fireworks in the women's 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career. Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34sec still stands, has run faster.

"I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show," said 28-year-old Jackson.

"The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain!"

Newly-crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec.

But there was no Jamaican cleansweep, as there had been in the blue riband event, as defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claimed bronze in 22.02sec.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica's 100m sweep, eventually came in seventh in 22.39sec.

Fraser-Pryce hinted that any retirement plans, initially mulled over in 2020/21, were definitely on hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYnPw_0goVzrIu00
India's Neeraj Chopra /AFP

"I really think I owe it to myself to see how far I can go as a sprinter and just continue to transcend what I thought was possible," she said.

"For women, especially after having a baby and after turning 30, you hear ... it's time to pack it up.

"But you know I'm 35, going on 36, and to be here still competing at that level it's just a blessing.

"I'm really looking forward to 2023 and the worlds in Budapest. And then after that we take it to 2024 for Paris!"

- Chopra advances -

The line up for Saturday's 800m final was decided after three tight semi-finals.

The Kenyan trio of Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy and Emmanuel Wanyonyi will take on the dangerous Algerian pair of Slimane Moula and Djamel Sedjati, with Canada's Marco Arop, France's Gabriel Tual and Australian Peter Bol completing the eight-man field.

Indian hopes for a world javelin medal remained on course as Neeraj Chopra sailed through qualification.

Chopra became the first Olympic track and field gold medallist from India when he won at last year's Tokyo Games, and went straight through in Eugene with an effort of 88.39m.

Joining him in Saturday's final are a host of heavyweights including Czech Jakub Vadlejch, Grenada's world leader Anderson Peters and Germany's Julian Weber.

Other Olympic champions coasting through rounds were American women's 800m gold medallist Athing Mu, along with the 2019 world podium: Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi and Americans Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson.

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo likewise had no problems in the men's triple jump.

But there was no place for four-time champion Christian Taylor of the US, who won the triple jump in Rio in 2016 but had to sit out Tokyo with injury.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, after the shock disappointment of losing the 1500m to Briton Jake Wightman, gave himself the chance of a second medal by advancing to Sunday's 5000m final.

Also progressing were Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, and reigning world gold medallist Muktar Edris and Ethiopian teammate Selemon Barega.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters

Noah Lyles sped through 200 meters in 19.31 seconds on Thursday night, surpassing the longstanding American record by legendary Michael Johnson by .01 second at the track and field world championships in Eugene, Ore. Johnson set his memorable record by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta....
EUGENE, OR
WEKU

Noah Lyles breaks Michael Johnson's U.S. record that stood since 1996

Noah Lyles knew he had run the best race of his life — and maybe the best 200 meters any American had ever run. He finished so far ahead of the other runners in Thursday night's final at the World Athletics Championships that after crossing the finish line, he turned to stare down his only true opponent: the clock.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neeraj Chopra
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Emmanuel Korir
Person
Muktar Edris
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Yohan Blake
Person
Raevyn Rogers
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Shericka Jackson
The Associated Press

Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#Jamaicans#Sec#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
India
Country
Germany
BBC

World Athletics Championships: 'Dina's bronze will be as satisfying as Doha gold'

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) The time was slower, she finished lower on the podium, but for Dina Asher-Smith this 200m bronze medal probably brought as much satisfaction as her gold from Doha three years ago.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and son Charlie pictured playing golf in Spain

15-time major champion Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have been spotted playing golf in Spain after Woods bowed out of The Open Championship at St Andrews last week. As reported by MARCA, Woods and his 12-year-old son teed it up at Son Quint, a course which was opened in 2007 and it is the newest course in Mallorca.
GOLF
BBC

Tour de France - Men's peloton rides into Paris on final stage

It remains to be seen whether Wout van Aert goes for a final shot at glory at the end of today's stage. You'd imagine he absolutely will. He still allowed himself just a small sip of champagne while celebrating with his team. There's still a fair few kilometres to go for him to shake that off.
CYCLING
The Guardian

England netballer Eleanor Cardwell: ‘People tell me my face has quite a lot of emotion’

If you were awake at 4am in Manchester on 15 April 2018, you may have heard Eleanor Cardwell screaming. The netball player, like many of her kind, braved the early hours to witness a watershed moment in the sport’s history. England’s Roses, in their first Commonwealth Games final but up against the vaunted Australia, came from behind in the dying minutes to snatch victory from the hosts with a penalty shot after the whistle.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Sebastian Coe hopes current athletes break 1980s records that ‘aren’t safe’

Sebastian Coe wants the current generation of athletes to finally take down world records from the 1980s which he concedes “may not be the safest on the book”. The issue has become a major talking point in Eugene after Shericka Jackson ran a stunning 21.45sec to win world 200m gold, a time that put her second on the all-time list behind Florence Griffith Joyner. The controversial American, who also broke the 100m record in an era when drugs testing was sporadic, died in 1998.
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy