Eau Claire, WI

SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 21st 2022

By JD Danielson
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a rematch in the 19U legion regional finals as...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, July 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to grow their lead in the Great Plains East as they travel to face the La Crosse Loggers. Plus, the Eau Claire 19U baseball team prepares to head to the American Legion State Tournament next week.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls crushes Menomonie in legion regional opener

River Falls Post 121 erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning on its way to a 12-2 victory over Menomonie in a first round game at the American Legion Class AA regional baseball tournament Friday afternoon at First National Bank of River Falls Field. River Falls...
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Wissota Yacht Club celebrates 50 years

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1972, a group of sailors bought land in Chippewa County, founding the Lake Wissota Yacht Club. From that time on, club members have enjoyed sailing and being on the lake. “We had hundreds of people come through this club over the last 50 years,...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Rice Lake was arrested Sunday morning in Washburn County. Wisconsin State Troopers stopped to check on a disabled motorist on County Road D. An investigation was conducted on the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Michael Karpowicz. Karpowicz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Couple brings new business to Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 12 years ago, Jody Kreibich met her husband, Jim Kreibich at Country Jam. “I was in VIP and I went out to the Bud Light tent in the back and he was back there and actually my sister said she found him, found ‘the one,’” Jody said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

CVTC responds to bomb threats

At 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Chippewa Valley Technical College was notified by the Eau Claire Communications Center that a call was received indicating there was a bomb at the CVTC Gateway Campus in Eau Claire. A second call was received by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m., indicating that a bomb was located at the CVTC Menomonie Campus. Both campuses were evacuated.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Update given on Chippewa County church vandalism, person of interest identified

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chief of Police with Chippewa Falls Police Department has provided an update on church vandalism that occurred in Chippewa County. The update courtesy of Chief of Police, Matthew Kelm, says on June 30 at 3:07 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to the Church of Notre Dame at 117 Allen Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of vandalism.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two men abandon stolen truck, steal UTV from WI home

(WFRV) – Two men were arrested in Eau Claire County after allegedly abandoning a stolen pickup truck on an interstate and then stealing a UTV from a nearby home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident began when the Eau Claire Post Dispatch Center received a report that an unoccupied pickup truck was stopped on westbound I-94 and partially covering the roadway.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
mygateway.news

Service disruption at the Spring Valley Post Office

SPRING VALLEY, WI – If you live in the 54767 Zip Code (Spring Valley, Wisconsin) you have surely wondered, “Where is my mail?” Empty mailboxes for days on end have brought concern, frustration, confusion, and consternation. This disruption in the Spring Valley mail service has been the...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
NewsBreak
Sports
visitwinona.com

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum: A Massive Collection

Autoevolution featured Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum and its massive collection of muscle cars. Elmer’s will be auctioning off their inventory on September 14 -17, 2022 in Fountain City after being in business since 1994. The impressive classic collection will continue to be on display to the public on weekends until the auction. To view the museum’s collection click on this youtube video “MattsRadShow” .
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
winonapost.com

Voters to decide who runs Winona County elections

On August 9, Winona County voters will have three choices for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer, a position charged with overseeing local elections, collecting taxes, stewarding county finances, and running the county’s License Center. Candidates John Eger, Gabe Vargas, and Chelsi Nahrgang Wilbright shared their backgrounds and views at a recent League of Women Voters (LWV) forum. Incumbent Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla is not seeking reelection; the August primary will narrow the field of her potential successors to two candidates for the November general election.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jul. 21, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
POLK COUNTY, WI

