SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 21st 2022

On August 9, Winona County voters will have three choices for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer, a position charged with overseeing local elections, collecting taxes, stewarding county finances, and running the county’s License Center. Candidates John Eger, Gabe Vargas, and Chelsi Nahrgang Wilbright shared their backgrounds and views at a recent League of Women Voters (LWV) forum. Incumbent Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla is not seeking reelection; the August primary will narrow the field of her potential successors to two candidates for the November general election.
